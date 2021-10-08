How to Kill Your Holster

Ever wonder what you can do to help — or harm — your fine leather holster? In this episode we talk to well-known custom holster maker ‘Doc’ Barranti about how holsters are made, how to choose a holster and the best ways to keep your holster providing great service for years to come.

barrantileather.com

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

IMR strives to bring new and legendary powders to reloaders in a never-ending process of innovation. Whether you’re reloading for your rifle, pistol, shotgun or muzzleloader IMR has a powder to fit your needs. Learn more at IMRPowder.com.

