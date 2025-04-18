EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

How To Kill A Gun Company

GMP #279
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
0
Host Brent T. Wheat is joined by Roy Huntington for a no-holds-barred discussion on one of the industry’s most pressing issues: the slow decline of great gun companies. From hiring outsiders who don’t “get” gun culture, to losing institutional knowledge through generational transitions, and the devastating influence of venture capital — they break down the three biggest threats to the firearms industry.

🔥 Whether you’re a passionate shooter, an industry professional, or a company decision-maker, this conversation offers real talk you won’t hear anywhere else.

📌 Topics Covered:

• Why hiring non-shooters into leadership roles often fails
• How generational hand-offs can kill a company’s identity
• The risks of selling out to private equity or venture capital
• Why passion for the shooting sports still matters


2025
