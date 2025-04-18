how to kill a gun company

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Host Brent T. Wheat is joined by Roy Huntington for a no-holds-barred discussion on one of the industry’s most pressing issues: the slow decline of great gun companies. From hiring outsiders who don’t “get” gun culture, to losing institutional knowledge through generational transitions, and the devastating influence of venture capital — they break down the three biggest threats to the firearms industry.

🔥 Whether you’re a passionate shooter, an industry professional, or a company decision-maker, this conversation offers real talk you won’t hear anywhere else.

📌 Topics Covered:

• Why hiring non-shooters into leadership roles often fails

• How generational hand-offs can kill a company’s identity

• The risks of selling out to private equity or venture capital

• Why passion for the shooting sports still matters

—

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.