How to Build Your Own Gun Using an 80% Receiver

Have you ever wanted to literally build your own pistol or AR-platform gun at home but you don’t have a CNC Machine or years of experience? Tom McHale, editor of American Handgunner Magazine, talks to host Brent T. Wheat about how it’s now possible for the home craftsman to start with an 80% receiver and hand-crank their own firearm at home!

