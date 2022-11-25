EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

How To Accurize Your 1911

With Guest Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
2

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

There are lots of theories and ideas on how to accurize a 1911 but in today’s post-Turkey-Day episode, we talk to Roy Huntington and learn some of the real insider dope on how to make your 1911 a “one-holer!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 109: Go Long With a Pistol with Roy Huntington

Episode 141: Should You Become a Gunsmith? with Roy Huntington

Episode 158: Are You a Gun Plumber? with Brent T. Wheat

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.

Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at kimberamerica.com.

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

how to accurize the 1911
How To Accurize...
There are lots of theories and ideas on how to accurize a 1911 but in today's post-Turkey-Day episode, we talk to Roy Huntington and learn some of the real...
Read Full Article
Clinger Holster...
The Clinger Cushion seems like a good idea ultimately destined to fail. And it … didn’t.
Read Full Article
Hide ‘N Seek
Winter months in the Pacific Northwest, upper Midwest and in the far Northeast are for concealed carry, and for that purpose, most people I know have more...
Read Full Article