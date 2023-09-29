EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Gunsite Update — GMP #202

With Guest Ken P. Campbell, CEO Of Gunsite Academy
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Lots of things are happening at Gunsite Academy. In this week’s episode, host Brent T. Wheat checks in with CEO Ken P. Campbell about the changes.

To learn more about Gunsite Academy, visit www.gunsite.com.

Want the latest episode delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the weekly GUNS Magazine Podcast email.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on black background that reads
Gunsite Update
Lots of things are happening at Gunsite Academy. In this week’s episode, host Brent T. Wheat checks in with CEO Ken P. Campbell about the changes.
Read Full Article
KOR Technik 3S...
Imagine the impossible dream of always having a perfect foam cushion for your precious firearms during travel, regardless of what the gun du jour happens to...
Read Full Article
Maybe It’s The...
Reporting on high-profile — or maybe just highly publicized — shooting tragedies often has a side benefit: Occasionally one gets to hear a local lawman,...
Read Full Article