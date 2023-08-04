EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Guns On The Water — GMP #194

Tips For Keeping Your Guns Dry
Written By Brent Wheat
1

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

It’s late summer, and lots of people are heading to the water. In this episode, we talk to Roy Huntington about keeping your guns safe while boating, fishing or hanging out at the lake.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

dark background with yellow text that reads
Guns On The Water
It's late summer, and lots of people are heading to the water. In this episode, we talk to Roy Huntington about keeping your guns safe while boating,...
Read Full Article
The Thong Thing
Those of us who grew up digesting a steady diet of big and small screen westerns are certainly familiar with holsters and sixguns, and whatever else we...
Read Full Article
Blue background with photo of M1 Carbine and text that reads
The M1 Carbine:...
The M1 carbine is arguably one of the most iconic firearms in U.S. history. With over six million made during World War II, the M1 remains popular today....
Read Full Article