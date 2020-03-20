Pandemic Panic |...

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

An ongoing pandemic, Coronavirus/COVID-19 has become the primary topic of everyday conversation. Large gatherings of people have been banned, forcing many non-essential businesses to close and leading to mass panic-buying of food, toilet paper and cleaning supplies, as well as guns and ammo, while other quarantine inside. The situation has affected everyone and is quickly becoming a once-in-a-century event.

In this Quick Hit episode, cool, calm and collected Host and GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat shares his thoughts on self-reliance, news media misinformation and buying a gun for self-protection during the crisis.

