Pandemic Panic

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Quick Hit #8
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
4

An ongoing pandemic, Coronavirus/COVID-19 has become the primary topic of everyday conversation. Large gatherings of people have been banned, forcing many non-essential businesses to close and leading to mass panic-buying of food, toilet paper and cleaning supplies, as well as guns and ammo, while other quarantine inside. The situation has affected everyone and is quickly becoming a once-in-a-century event.

In this Quick Hit episode, cool, calm and collected Host and GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat shares his thoughts on self-reliance, news media misinformation and buying a gun for self-protection during the crisis.

