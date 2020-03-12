Enter To Win SCCY CPX-2 Red Dot Prize Package!

Summer Carry Options

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Quick Hit #7
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
5

We’re on the verge of warm weather, and with host Brent T. Wheat currently working in Florida, he and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale discuss how to physically keep cool while packing a defensive handgun.

Tom lives in the humidity-infested region of South Carolina so he’s all too familiar with the sticky, sweaty and clammy problems of carrying a gun when temperatures reach into the “Oh my goodness”-range.

If you want to beat the heat this summer, grab a cold beverage and listen to this latest Quick Hit episode.

2020
5

