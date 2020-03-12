Summer Carry Options

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

We’re on the verge of warm weather, and with host Brent T. Wheat currently working in Florida, he and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale discuss how to physically keep cool while packing a defensive handgun.

Tom lives in the humidity-infested region of South Carolina so he’s all too familiar with the sticky, sweaty and clammy problems of carrying a gun when temperatures reach into the “Oh my goodness”-range.

If you want to beat the heat this summer, grab a cold beverage and listen to this latest Quick Hit episode.

Previous Episode: #12 | Al Kasper

Next Episode: Coming soon!