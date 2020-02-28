Enter To Win Standard MFG. S333 Thunderstruck Prize Package!

Rimfire Self-Defense

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Quick Hit #6
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
3

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

Tired of rehashing the great 9mm versus .45 ACP debate, let’s consider the other side of the caliber spectrum — what about carrying a rimfire for self-defense?

While nobody recommends a .22 LR as the ultimate man-stopper, host Brent T. Wheat and Publisher Roy Huntington discuss the pros and cons of small-caliber firearms and share their thoughts from decades of shooting and law enforcement experience in this Quick Hit episode.

Previous Episode: #11 | Ed Mireles
Next Episode: Coming soon!

2020
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Rimfire...
Tired of rehashing the great 9mm versus .45 ACP debate, let’s consider the other side of the caliber spectrum — what about carrying a rimfire for...
Read Full Article
SCCY CPX-2 Red...
Prize package includes: SCCY CPX-2 with Crimson Trace Red Dot sight, Versacarry Comfort Flex Deluxe holster and CRKT BT Fighter knife.
Read Full Article
‘Super...
If you live in one of the states listed below, “Super Tuesday” is on your immediate horizon and it will give you an opportunity to see which gun control...
Read Full Article