Rimfire Self-Defense

Tired of rehashing the great 9mm versus .45 ACP debate, let’s consider the other side of the caliber spectrum — what about carrying a rimfire for self-defense?

While nobody recommends a .22 LR as the ultimate man-stopper, host Brent T. Wheat and Publisher Roy Huntington discuss the pros and cons of small-caliber firearms and share their thoughts from decades of shooting and law enforcement experience in this Quick Hit episode.

