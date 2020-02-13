Church Security, Part II

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

Following a conversation with Roy Huntington (Quick Hit #2) about how to start a church security team, host Brent T. Wheat speaks with American Handgunner Editor and active church security team member, Tom McHale.

Tom shares his experiences being on a security team, as well as how the team got started, their philosophy, team member selection and team training. The guys also discuss potential pitfalls and lessons learned from them.

If you’re considering starting or joining a church security team, this is a must-listen episode.

