GMP Quick Hit #4...

Meet Tom McHale

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Quick Hit #4
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
2

In the latest Quick Hit, we talk to the newest member of the FMG Publications family and Executive Editor of American Handgunner Magazine, Tom McHale.

From the FMG booth at the recent 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, host Brent T. Wheat sat down for a lighthearted chat with the new editor where Tom reveals his favorite types of shooting and firearms, “the boys” discuss running into Lou Ferigno and their first meeting where they filmed a promo in a porta-potti!

If you want serious, hard-hitting, no-nonsense firearms journalism, this isn’t the podcast episode to download. However, if you agree ‘gun’ is only one letter from ‘fun,’ check out this first — and maybe last — improvised episode of the “Brent and Tom Show.”

For more info:
American Handgunnerwww.americanhandgunner.com

2020
2

