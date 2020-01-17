GMP Quick Hit #3...

Enter To Win TriStar Trinity LT Over/Under Prize Package!

Quick Hit #3
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
12

It’s a question we get asked and hear a lot: why don’t we see the “bad” gun reviews?

In this Quick Hit episode, host Brent T. Wheat and Publisher Roy Huntington address why they hesitate to trash firearms in GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner reviews, why they don’t typically review the newest guns, and other common reader questions regarding gun tests.

