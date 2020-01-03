GMP Quick Hit #2...





Church security is on everyone’s mind after the recent shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas. In response to a deluge of questions from the public, GUNS Magazine Podcast host and retired police officer Brent T. Wheat talks with Publisher and Editor Roy Huntington, himself a retired LEO, about tips and techniques for starting a church safety team.



Starting an effective church protective team is far more than getting together a few congregational members with concealed firearms. The keys to a successful team are planning and training. In some locations, local law enforcement agencies are even happy to work with churches on their security needs and other area houses of worship with active teams are usually happy to lend their expertise.



