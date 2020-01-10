



One of the most influential people in the firearms industry, Owen “Buz” Mills is both the owner of Gunsite Academy and a National Rifle Association Board Member.



Aside from his roles at Gunsite and NRA, Buz, who is in his 70s, pilots his own jet and recently started a new career as an EMT — with no plans of slowing down anytime soon!



In this episode, Buz is candid while discussing his early years and business philosophy, how he came to own Gunsite, his plans for the future, and as an added bonus, offers his straightforward insight into the current problems of the NRA.



