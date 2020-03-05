Enter To Win SCCY CPX-2 Red Dot Prize Package!

Al Kasper,
Savage Arms

GUNS Magazine Podcast #12
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
1

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

As much as we love talking about guns, we can’t neglect the business side of firearms. Last year, one of the oldest major gun manufacturers in the country, Savage Arms, spun off from Vista Outdoor and was purchased by a private group organized by former and current CEO and President, Al Kasper.

Now also part-owner of Savage, we speak with Al about putting together such a deal in an era where banks refuse to lend our industry money, the deal’s implications on the future of the brand, his take on the current state of the firearm industry and more.

For more info:
Savage Arms – www.savagearms.com

Previous Episode: Quick Hit #6 | Rimfire Self-Defense
Next Episode: Coming soon!

2020
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Golden Years
That wonderful year was 1959. Ike was in the White House, Hawaii and Alaska became states, and Charlton Heston won Best Actor for Ben Hur, which was also...
Read Full Article
Lucky 7
There are three grades of shootability in the shootin’ irons available from Smith & Wesson. The standard production grade has set a standard of excellence...
Read Full Article
Pride of Ownership
Jack Pender was a very special friend who died of lung cancer in the ’90s when he was much too young. If we are blessed we make a few very close friends...
Read Full Article