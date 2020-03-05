Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

As much as we love talking about guns, we can’t neglect the business side of firearms. Last year, one of the oldest major gun manufacturers in the country, Savage Arms, spun off from Vista Outdoor and was purchased by a private group organized by former and current CEO and President, Al Kasper.

Now also part-owner of Savage, we speak with Al about putting together such a deal in an era where banks refuse to lend our industry money, the deal’s implications on the future of the brand, his take on the current state of the firearm industry and more.

For more info:

Savage Arms – www.savagearms.com

Previous Episode: Quick Hit #6 | Rimfire Self-Defense

Next Episode: Coming soon!