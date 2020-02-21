Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

In this very special episode, host Brent T. Wheat talks with retired FBI agent Ed Mireles, widely considered the hero of the famous 1986 Miami shootout. That incident, which resulted in the deaths of FBI agents Ben Grogan and Jerry Dove at the hands of two bank robbers and murderers, was a major turning point in the law enforcement community and lead to significant changes in training, tactics and duty weapons for police across the country.

During the conversation, Ed is candid about his actions during the shootout and how he persevered in the face of multiple injuries and the deaths of the friends. He also offers his insight on how the incident has changed the law enforcement mindset and how he has personally moved past that haunting day in Miami.

For more info:

Ed Mireles – www.edmireles.com

FBI Miami Firefight (Five Minutes That Changed The Bureau) – www.amazon.com

Previous Episode: Quick Hit #5 | Church Security, Part II

Next Episode: Coming soon!