GMP #10 | John May

This week we talk to John May, sales and marketing director for Ed Brown Products, makers of high-quality 1911s, custom guns and accessories.

John is one of those outgoing gun guys who’s never met a stranger and is quick with a story. A veteran of the shooting world, John has been the IDPA National Match Director five times and is a competitive shooter himself.

During our wide-ranging conversation, we talk about how to be a good firearms student, how he helped arm the teachers at one school system with rifles, shooting machine guns with boy scouts, and what it’s like to shoot nearly a ton (literally) of watermelons! (Hint: It was messy!)

