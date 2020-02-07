Enter To Win Standard MFG. S333 Thunderstruck Prize Package!

John May

GUNS Magazine Podcast #10
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
2

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

This week we talk to John May, sales and marketing director for Ed Brown Products, makers of high-quality 1911s, custom guns and accessories.

John is one of those outgoing gun guys who’s never met a stranger and is quick with a story. A veteran of the shooting world, John has been the IDPA National Match Director five times and is a competitive shooter himself.

During our wide-ranging conversation, we talk about how to be a good firearms student, how he helped arm the teachers at one school system with rifles, shooting machine guns with boy scouts, and what it’s like to shoot nearly a ton (literally) of watermelons! (Hint: It was messy!)

For more info:
Ed Brown Products – www.edbrown.com

Previous Episode: Quick Hit #4 | Meet Tom McHale
Next Episode: Coming Soon!

2020
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

GMP #10 | John May
Ed Brown Products Sales and Marketing Director and a veteran for the shooting world, John May is one of those outgoing gun guys who's never met a stranger...
Read Full Article
Identical...
The lady was being stalked. Encouraged by her husband, she made an appointment with me to learn how to shoot a gun.
Read Full Article
Lots of Guns and...
When gun prohibition fanatics get cranked up about more guns translating to more crime and violence, all anybody has to do is point to the recent gun rights...
Read Full Article