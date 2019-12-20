Enter to win Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Prize Package!

07 - Jerry Miculek

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Written By Brent Wheat
2019
Host Brent T. Wheat sits down with multiple world-record holder, competitor-without-equal and all-around nice guy, Jerry Miculek.

We go in-depth about what it takes to compete against other world-class athletes or set records that seem impossible for mere mortals, like firing a .50 cal rifle six times in 0.96 seconds!

The interview offers insights to Jerry's competitive mindset, the importance of vision, how to "run your own race," and he even talks about the world record feat he set without ever having successfully done it in practice!

For more info:
Jerry Miculek Videos - www.youtube.com/user/MiculekDotCom

Host Brent T. Wheat sits down with multiple world-record holder, competitor-without-equal and all-around nice guy, Jerry Miculek.
