GMP 05 - Jim Shepherd

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Written By Joe Kriz
2019
1



As one of the original seven founding members of CNN, Jim Shepherd is probably one of the most influential people in the gun industry you’ve never heard of.

After a "mainstream" media career that included stints at CNN, the Financial News Network, Golf Channel, PBS and others, Shepherd is now the publisher of the Outdoor Wire and its affiliated daily newsletters. A hunter, competitive shooter, angler and staunch Second Amendment advocate, Shepherd runs the most influential daily news service for the shooting and outdoor industry.

Shepherd is never short of stories or opinions as our conversation covers topics ranging from Ted Turner’s personal politics to the reason why mainstream media is so left-wing, and even the care and feeding of his CNN on-air hairpiece appropriately named “Roadkill”.

For more info:
The Outdoor Wire - www.theoutdoorwire.com

