



Will Dabbs, MD is a favorite of GUNS Magazine readers.



A former military helicopter pilot turned sawbones, Will splits his time between caring for the sick and writing about things that go “Bang!” Known for his ability to turn a humorous phrase, Will also has a deep abiding love for historical guns, secret agents and silver screen firearms.



In this episode, Will explains how he ended up in Mississippi, tells a poignant story about a WWII veteran and shares his love of firearms journalism.



For more info:

Will Dabbs Articles - www.gunsmag.online/willdabbs



Previous Episode: 03 - Ken Campbell

Next Episode: Coming Soon!