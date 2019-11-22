04 - Will Dabbs
GUNS Magazine Podcast
Will Dabbs, MD is a favorite of GUNS Magazine readers.
A former military helicopter pilot turned sawbones, Will splits his time between caring for the sick and writing about things that go “Bang!” Known for his ability to turn a humorous phrase, Will also has a deep abiding love for historical guns, secret agents and silver screen firearms.
In this episode, Will explains how he ended up in Mississippi, tells a poignant story about a WWII veteran and shares his love of firearms journalism.
For more info:
Will Dabbs Articles - www.gunsmag.online/willdabbs
