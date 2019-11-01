



In Episode 2 of the GUNS Magazine Podcast, we bring you an interesting interview with one of America’s best-known firearms trainers, Clint Smith.



Clint was a U.S. Marine in Vietnam, a cop in Indiana, an instructor under Col. Jeff Cooper at Gunsite Ranch and then ventured out on his own to build Thunder Ranch, one of the most influential firearms training institutions in the world. Started in Texas and now located in the beautiful mountains of southern Oregon, Thunder Ranch has an unparalleled reputation and a certificate of completion from one of Clint’s courses is highly coveted among serious shooters.



Along the way, and still today, Clint is a writer and video producer with hundreds of credits to his name, including GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner.



In this episode GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat sits down with Clint in his home/office at Thunder Ranch to talk about life, shooting and why Clint sometimes (unapologetically) inspires wrath among the "internet mall ninjas."



For more info:

Thunder Ranch - www.thunderranchinc.com



