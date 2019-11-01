Enter to win Franklin Armory Reformation RS7 Prize Package!

01 - Roy Huntington

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Written By Brent Wheat
2019
0



Welcome to the first episode of the GUNS Magazine Podcast! We’re launching this new audio adventure by interviewing our own Roy Huntington, publisher of both GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner.

Don’t worry, it’s not a case of pandering to the boss – Roy, aside from being highly entertaining and wholly approachable, has been a fixture in the shooting industry for decades, having worked in virtually every facet of the business from product design to sales alongside his unparalleled media experience. Have a listen as GUNS Magazine editor Brent T. Wheat talks to Roy about his two current favorite guns, along with what makes GUNS Magazine unique among other firearms publications.

For more info:
Ruger - www.ruger.com
Smith & Wesson - www.smith-wesson.com

Previous Episode: Prologue
Next Episode: 02 - Clint Smith

2019
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

GMP 02 – Clint...
In Episode 2, host Brent T. Wheat sits down for an interesting interview with one of America’s best-known firearms trainers, Clint Smith. Clint shares his...
Read Full Article
GMP 01 – Roy...
Welcome to the first episode of the GUNS Magazine Podcast! We’re launching this new audio adventure by interviewing our own Roy Huntington, publisher of...
Read Full Article
GMP – Prologue
The short and sweet CliffNotes version of why we're publishing a podcast, listen to the introductory episode with GUNS Magazine Editor and Podcast host...
Read Full Article