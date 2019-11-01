



Welcome to the first episode of the GUNS Magazine Podcast! We’re launching this new audio adventure by interviewing our own Roy Huntington, publisher of both GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner.



Don’t worry, it’s not a case of pandering to the boss – Roy, aside from being highly entertaining and wholly approachable, has been a fixture in the shooting industry for decades, having worked in virtually every facet of the business from product design to sales alongside his unparalleled media experience. Have a listen as GUNS Magazine editor Brent T. Wheat talks to Roy about his two current favorite guns, along with what makes GUNS Magazine unique among other firearms publications.



For more info:

Ruger - www.ruger.com

Smith & Wesson - www.smith-wesson.com



Previous Episode: Prologue

Next Episode: 02 - Clint Smith