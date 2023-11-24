Have one of those hard-to-shop-for people on your gift list? Need help answering when loved ones ask what’s on your wish list? We’ve got you covered! In this week’s episode, GUNS Magazine contributor Trent Marsh talks about what makes a great — and awful — gift for shooters.

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know! Email [email protected].

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

When things go sideways, will you be prepared? 4Patriots has you covered with preparedness products you can use NOW… and that could save your life later.

Their NEW solar generator, the Patriot Power Generator 2000X, uses the endless free power of the sun to power lights, your TV, medical equipment, and even run your fridge. Plus, it’s expandable and comes with a free solar panel.

Or pick up one of 4Patriots’ best-selling survival food kits. Delicious-tasting and designed to last for 25 years. They even have kits with real meat. And if the power’s out, no worries. Just boil water over a fire, simmer, and serve. You’ll enjoy a hot meal and stay safe in a crisis.

Visit 4Patriots.com/GUNMAG to view this week’s discounts and deals.

—

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.