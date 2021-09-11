EXCLUSIVES: Spiders, Sighters, and Shenanigans

The One Gun Everybody Should Own

Presented by Hodgdon: GUNS Magazine Podcast #97 — September 10, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Whether you’re talking training, pest control or just sheer fun, a .22 pistol is arguably the one gun everyone should have. In today’s episode, host Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington talk about why the .22 pistol is one of the most versatile firearms you can own.

EPISODE SPONSORS

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

