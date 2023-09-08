EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Endangered Species:
Neighborhood Gun Stores

GMP #199
Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss whether all of our collective nostalgia regarding the local neighborhood gun store is warranted!

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

red and yellow text on dark background that reads
Endangered...
Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to discuss whether all of our collective nostalgia regarding the local neighborhood gun store is warranted!
Read Full Article
FOID Frustration
For what seems like the umpteenth time, a case which could ultimately find the Illinois statutory requirement that every gun owner in the state have a...
Read Full Article
Ruger Super Wrangler
Both regular readers are aware of my undying love for the Ruger Wrangler. It’s an inexpensive but good-quality .22LR single-action everyone from new...
Read Full Article