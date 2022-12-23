Douchebags And Divas:

Hunting camp is a place where people sometimes like to “let it all hang out” to the discomfort of others. In this episode, Suzi Huntington gives her advice for females headed to camp and more importantly, how to avoid being THAT guy or gal in camp.

