EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

A "Psychotic Fetish"
Do We Really Need All These New Cartridges?

GMP #283
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
0
; .

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to take on a viewer question: Why are there so many new cartridges on the market, and do we really need them?

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Rock Island Armory and Armscor.

The STK series blends the advantages of a striker-fired pistol with everything you love about your 1911. The STK100 Ultra has an updated frame, with more aggressive side grip panels and checkered front and back straps. But they didn’t stop there. You’ll see that the optic footprint is now larger – which means even more options for your favorite red dot. The new STK from Rock Island Armory.
Experience the power and precision of the rock today. https://www.armscor.com/stk-series


Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2025
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Do We Really...
Roy Huntington joins host Brent T. Wheat to take on a viewer question: Why are there so many new cartridges on the market, and do we really need them?
Read Full Article
A Brace of .45 Colt
The .45 Colt is a proven and time-honored cartridge from its introduction more than 150 years ago as a black powder load through its transition to smokeless...
Read Full Article
The 6.5 Creedmoor was introduced in 2007 by Hornady and remains one of the most economically successful cartridge introductions of the last 50 years. New cartridges aren’t always a flash in the pan!
New Ammo, Old...
When it comes to ammunition, is “new and improved” really a thing or simply hype to tempt vulnerable consumers? The real answer is complicated ...
Read Full Article