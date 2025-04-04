EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Combat Revolver Modifications

GMP #277
Written By Brent Wheat
2025
36
People buy revolvers and immediately want to start customizing them, but is it even necessary? Roy Huntington talks about what you need — and don’t need — on your carry sixgun.

2025
36

