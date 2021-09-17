OK — it wouldn’t be smart to hunt Cape Buffalo with a BB gun but some folks have done it — successfully — with an air rifle. In today’s episode, we talk to Tom McHale about big-bore air rifles: what they are, what they can do and where you can get one. Imagine using only air to launch a thumb-sized slug at big game. Explore the possibilities of this new hunting frontier.

