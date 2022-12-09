EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Bizarro Single-Action Calibers
GMP #161

With Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
3

Ever heard of a Single-Action Army in .223? How about one in .25 ACP? Of course, somebody’s done it, and in today’s episode, we discuss the why and how of such things, along with examining how some guns eventually see the market while others never see the light of day.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.

Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at kimberamerica.com.

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].

3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

bizarro single-action calibers
Bizarro...
Ever heard of a Single-Action Army in .223? How about one in .25 ACP? Of course, somebody's done it, and in today's episode, we discuss the why and how of...
Read Full Article
Never Give Up
My last flight as an Army Aviator was one of the most emotional events of my life. For eight years that world defined me. I flew all the time, because that...
Read Full Article
Numbers Game
A recent Gallup poll on gun control contained some interesting numbers sure to have caused some consternation among gun prohibitionists, while underscoring...
Read Full Article