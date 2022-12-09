bizarro single-action calibers

Ever heard of a Single-Action Army in .223? How about one in .25 ACP? Of course, somebody’s done it, and in today’s episode, we discuss the why and how of such things, along with examining how some guns eventually see the market while others never see the light of day.

