EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Beyond "Shoot/No Shoot!"
— GMP #182

With Erick Gelhaus
Written By Brent Wheat
Erick Gelhaus discusses the recent “Cognitive Conference” and how shooters got to experience the challenges of thinking — instead of reacting — during lethal force situations.

Helpful Links:

Two Pillars Training

First Person Safety

Cougar Mountain Solutions 

