Beyond "Shoot/No Shoot!"

Erick Gelhaus discusses the recent “Cognitive Conference” and how shooters got to experience the challenges of thinking — instead of reacting — during lethal force situations.

Helpful Links:

Two Pillars Training

First Person Safety

Cougar Mountain Solutions

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Episode 119: You Killed Someone. Now What? with PJ Hermosa of U.S. LawShield

Episode 120: What’s It Like To Shoot Someone: Part I with Capt. Tyson Warmoth

Episode 121: What’s It Like To Shoot Someone: Part II with Capt. Tyson Warmoth

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free solar generator that doesn’t use gas. It doesn’t have fumes or the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and instead of being loud, it’s as quiet as a laptop. Plus, it’s so lightweight, you can take it with you — and even use it inside.

The Patriot Power Generator is powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the Patriot Power Generator or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting. Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Additional supporters include Craft Holsters and EyePal.