Behind the Scenes of USA Shooting's Olympic Performance





Looking at behind the scenes and recapping the outstanding performance of the USA Shooting at the Olympics, host Brent Wheat talks with Olympic color commentator Shari LeGate about how the USA Shooting Team won 6 medals in Tokyo and what it takes to compete at world class level. For more information on how you can help the athletes of USA Shooting, visit https://igfn.us/form/ggH3gw

