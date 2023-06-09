Bedside Guns

“What was that?!?” We’ve all experienced that ‘bump in the night’ moment and in this episode, we talk about the guns we keep next to the bed and other ideas for keeping your home safer.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting. Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com