Written By Brent Wheat
It’s a quote every instructor hates to hear: “I already know how to shoot; I went to basic training 30 years ago and got my marksmanship badge!” In this episode, we talk to well-known trainer Erick Gelhaus about why military basic training, the police academy and other similar types of weapons courses are only the beginning!

