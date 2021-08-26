BANNED: Russian Ammo

Last week President Biden signed an Executive Order effectively banning the import of Russian ammunition. Listen as we talk to Charlie Brown, President of MKS Supply and the importer to Barnaul Steel-Case Ammunition, as he discusses the reason behind the ban and its effect on everyday U.S. shooters. He and Host Brent T. Wheat also talk about the myths and misconceptions of steel ammo, which currently comprises 35% of all U.S. ammo sold.

RELEVANT LINKS

www.Barnaulammo.com

