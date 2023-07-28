EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

The Art Of Writing Gun Stories
GMP#193

With Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
Whether you’re a consumer, a content creator or an old grey-bearded gun writer, this episode is for you! GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington talk about where we stand today in the world of gun stories.

