

The controversial Derek Chauvin case concluded this week in Minnesota, resulting in a guilty verdict for the former police officer in the death of George Floyd. However, among unbiased observers, lingering questions remain about whether or not Chauvin received a fair trial.

Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with in-house use-of-force expert Massad Ayoob about the trial, what it means for police and private citizens, and tips for surviving the legal system if you’re ever involved in a shooting incident.



