Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

Did Derek Chauvin
Get a Fair Trial?

GUNS Magazine Podcast #77
April 23, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
2021
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 
The controversial Derek Chauvin case concluded this week in Minnesota, resulting in a guilty verdict for the former police officer in the death of George Floyd. However, among unbiased observers, lingering questions remain about whether or not Chauvin received a fair trial.

Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with in-house use-of-force expert Massad Ayoob about the trial, what it means for police and private citizens, and tips for surviving the legal system if you’re ever involved in a shooting incident.
 
EPISODE MENTIONS
Massad Ayoob Group

EPISODE SPONSOR
Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

RELATED LISTENING
#55 | BLM, Antifa & Cops
#41 | How To Survive “The Narrative”
#6 | Massad Ayoob, Lethal Force Expert

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (4/30)
Prev: #76 | Wayne LaPierre Must Go!

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].
 
GUNS Magazine Podcast presented by Berger Bullets

SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM

2021
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Did Derek...
The controversial Derek Chauvin case concluded this week resulting in a guilty verdict for the death of George Floyd. However, among unbiased observers,...
Read Full Article
A Life Worth Telling
Many people live interesting lives, but it may be the rare person who lives a life that interests others.
Read Full Article
Fix It Sticks...
A torque wrench is one of those things we all “know” we need, yet secretly we believe our Mark I certified fingers can determine when a bolt is...
Read Full Article