Training During an Ammo Shortage



Not only has the ammo shortage impacted shooters, but it’s also affected firearm instructors and how training institutions, like the renowned Gunsite Academy, operate.

To learn more about how these academies are handling the ammo crisis, Host Brent T. Wheat spoke with friend and Gunsite CEO Ken Campbell about what changes they’ve made to keep students shooting.

Ken also shares exciting exclusive news with the GUNS Magazine Podcast regarding the gunsmith operation at Gunsite, now operated in collaboration with Bobby Tyler, of Tyler Gun Works, and David Fink, of Finks Custom Gunsmithing.

EPISODE SPONSOR

