Training During an Ammo Shortage

GUNS Magazine Podcast #74
April 2, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
2021
2

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 
Not only has the ammo shortage impacted shooters, but it’s also affected firearm instructors and how training institutions, like the renowned Gunsite Academy, operate.

To learn more about how these academies are handling the ammo crisis, Host Brent T. Wheat spoke with friend and Gunsite CEO Ken Campbell about what changes they’ve made to keep students shooting.

Ken also shares exciting exclusive news with the GUNS Magazine Podcast regarding the gunsmith operation at Gunsite, now operated in collaboration with Bobby Tyler, of Tyler Gun Works, and David Fink, of Finks Custom Gunsmithing.

EPISODE MENTIONS
Gunsite Academy
Tyler Gun Works
Finks Custom Gunsmithing
Simply Rugged Holsters

EPISODE SPONSOR
Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

GUNS Magazine Podcast presented by Berger Bullets

