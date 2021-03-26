Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

Gun Cleaning Rights & Wrongs

GUNS Magazine Podcast #73
March 26, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 
A familiar task among gun owners, gun cleaning is often an enjoyed or dreaded exercise. But are you doing it right?

Back with the Guncranks, Host Brent T. Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington do a deep-dive into the right and wrong ways to clean your firearms, including using margarine on your pistol, the secret ingredient in Hoppe’s #9 and where not to store your sunflower seeds.

A longtime gunsmith, Roy also explains why he believes some guns have been ruined by a lack of cleaning, but more have been ruined by too much cleaning.

Next: Friday (4/2)
Prev: #72 | Back to the Future: Industry Doom & Gloom

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].
 
