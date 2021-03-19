

Many believe right now is the most turbulent and politically-endangered moment in history for the firearms industry and the Second Amendment in general. But is it as bad as it seems?

To answer this question, host Brent T. Wheat speaks with long-time industry insider and former Leupold Optics VP of Sales & Marketing, Ray Oeltjen. With 50 years in the industry, Ray shares his perspective on weathering the political drama, famine, feast, storms and sunny days of the shooting world.

