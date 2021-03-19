Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

Back to the Future:
Industry Doom & Gloom

GUNS Magazine Podcast #72
March 19, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
2021
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 
Many believe right now is the most turbulent and politically-endangered moment in history for the firearms industry and the Second Amendment in general. But is it as bad as it seems?

To answer this question, host Brent T. Wheat speaks with long-time industry insider and former Leupold Optics VP of Sales & Marketing, Ray Oeltjen. With 50 years in the industry, Ray shares his perspective on weathering the political drama, famine, feast, storms and sunny days of the shooting world.

EPISODE SPONSOR
Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

RECENT EPISODES
Next: Friday (3/26)
Prev: #71 | Inside the World of Military Surplus

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].
 
GUNS Magazine Podcast presented by Berger Bullets

SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM

2021
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Back to the...
Many believe right now is the most turbulent and politically-endangered moment in history for the firearms industry and the Second Amendment in general. But...
Read Full Article
FX Impact Mk II...
There are some shooting disciplines that call for reloading at the bench, making match ammo round-by-round right on the shooting line.
Read Full Article
Congressional...
One wouldn’t expect a piece of legislation with a simple number of H.R. 8 to cause so much trouble, but with a title such as the “Bipartisan Background...
Read Full Article