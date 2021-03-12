

We know you love military surplus, so we called on one of the industry’s leading experts in military collectibles and reproductions, Mark Petricevic of World War Supply, to learn more.

A leading supplier of authentic and reproduction militaria with a specialty in weapons, host Brent T. Wheat speaks with Mark about where surplus comes from, the current market for militaria, why you probably can’t fit into Grandpa’s WWII gear and other insider insights from the world of Army/Navy Surplus.

Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined.

