Why Install Aftermarket Sights?

March 5, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
While red dots are all the rage, nearly all firearms still come standard with iron sights. But for those unsatisfied with the factory offering, aftermarket sights are a simple upgrade to get better performance out of your firearm.

Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with XS Sights Production Manager Monte Long about different types of sights, common misconceptions about tritium, the advantages of XS Big Dot Express Sights, and how to install sights without destroying your gun in the process.

From March 5–11, save 20% on all XS Sights products at xssights.com.

EPISODE MENTIONS
XS Sights

EPISODE SPONSOR
Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

