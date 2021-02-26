A Substitute for Your AR



If President Joe Biden gets his way, there’s a good chance the federal government will soon do something to make AR-style rifle — or indeed, any “assault rifle” — ownership difficult, if not outright impossible. But if such a thing happens, the Gun Cranks discuss a few possible alternatives for your beloved black rifle.

EPISODE MENTIONS

Custom Cutdown Winchester Model 94

DIY Guns Special Edition (2020)

DIY Guns Special Edition (2019)

EPISODE SPONSOR

Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (3/5)

Prev: #68 | Don’t Fear Recoil!

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].





SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM