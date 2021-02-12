



Changing the stock on your long gun is enormously rewarding, but can also be a daunting challenge, as what type of stock, what material, how to bed the action and countless other questions must be answered before getting started.

Host Brent T. Wheat goes straight to the expert, Boyds Gunstocks General Manager Dustin Knutson, to get the answers — and more — about DIY gunstocks.

Boyds Gunstocks

Berger Bullets builds match-grade rifle bullets and ammunition for target, hunting and tactical shooting applications. Using the highest quality materials and production, Berger bullets are unequaled by the competition and have claimed more long-range world records than all other manufacturers combined. Learn more about Berger’s ‘No BS BC’ campaign and discover why our nation’s elite operators, hunters and competitive shooters trust Berger to Shoot Better at bergerbullets.com.

