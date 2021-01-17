With an influx of new gun owners of various political flavors, plus the challenges of COVID-19 and shortages of everything gun-related, firearms training changed dramatically in 2020.

Continuing into 2021, Gunsite Academy CEO Ken Campbell talks about what they’ve seen at the renowned Arizona training facility and what he predicts firearms training will be like the next four years under a Biden presidency.

Episode Information

Gunsite Academy – gunsite.com

