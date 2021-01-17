Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Training in the Biden Era

GUNS Magazine Podcast #63
Jan 15, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
2021
5

With an influx of new gun owners of various political flavors, plus the challenges of COVID-19 and shortages of everything gun-related, firearms training changed dramatically in 2020.

Continuing into 2021, Gunsite Academy CEO Ken Campbell talks about what they’ve seen at the renowned Arizona training facility and what he predicts firearms training will be like the next four years under a Biden presidency.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Information
Gunsite Academy – gunsite.com

2021
5

