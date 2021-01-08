Irrational EDC |...

Self-reliance practitioners typically carry a gun, knife and a light source, but when you start getting into the specifics, the arguments start. From carrying too much to not enough, Host Brent T. Wheat and American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale discuss their views on the right — and wrong — ways to everyday carry.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (1/15)

Prev: #61 | Men, Women & Firearms

More Interviews: Interview Archive

More Quick Hits: Quick Hit Archive