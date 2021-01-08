Irrational EDC |...

Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Jan 8, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
Self-reliance practitioners typically carry a gun, knife and a light source, but when you start getting into the specifics, the arguments start. From carrying too much to not enough, Host Brent T. Wheat and American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale discuss their views on the right — and wrong — ways to everyday carry.

