Irrational EDC
GUNS Magazine Podcast #62
Jan 8, 2021
Self-reliance practitioners typically carry a gun, knife and a light source, but when you start getting into the specifics, the arguments start. From carrying too much to not enough, Host Brent T. Wheat and American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale discuss their views on the right — and wrong — ways to everyday carry.
