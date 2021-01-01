Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

Men, Women and Firearms

GUNS Magazine Podcast #60
Jan 1, 2021
Written By Joe Kriz
2021
With millions of new gun owners, many of them women, added in the past year, we bring back longtime industry insider Suzi Huntington to discuss the often contentious world of men, women and firearms in our first episode of 2021.

Always straightforward, Suzi shares the challenges faced by women joining the world of hunting and shooting sports, plus offers “lifesaving” advice to guys thinking about buying the special lady in their life a gun or shooting accessory.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

2021
