With millions of new gun owners, many of them women, added in the past year, we bring back longtime industry insider Suzi Huntington to discuss the often contentious world of men, women and firearms in our first episode of 2021.

Always straightforward, Suzi shares the challenges faced by women joining the world of hunting and shooting sports, plus offers “lifesaving” advice to guys thinking about buying the special lady in their life a gun or shooting accessory.

