Quick Hit:
The Greatest Hits of 2020

GUNS Magazine Podcast #60
Dec 25, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
3

After a year as long as this one, sometimes you just have to stop and smell the roses, which is what we do in this special Christmas Day episode.

Reminiscing on the past year, Gun Cranks Brent T. Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington discuss their favorite guns, accessories and stories of 2020 from the pages of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

