The Greatest Hits of 2020

After a year as long as this one, sometimes you just have to stop and smell the roses, which is what we do in this special Christmas Day episode.

Reminiscing on the past year, Gun Cranks Brent T. Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington discuss their favorite guns, accessories and stories of 2020 from the pages of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine.

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

