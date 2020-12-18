Enter To Win A Primary Arms Prize Package!

Everyone Needs
A Custom Gun

GUNS Magazine Podcast #59
Dec 18, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
0

Owner of Tyler Gun Works, Bobby Tyler runs one of the top custom firearm finishing businesses in the industry. From Ruger revolvers and Colt 1911s to Henry lever-actions, Bobby explains the process of turning a factory firearm into a functional piece of art from start to finish.

Also an industry leader in color case hardening, he also details the color casing process — plus, shares what he won’t do to a gun and the only two leather holster makers he recommends.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
Tyler Gun Works: tylergunworks.com

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (12/25)
Prev: #58 | Quick Hit: “Top Secret” Handgun Tips
More: Interview Archive

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Everyone Needs A...
Owner of Tyler Gun Works, Bobby Tyler runs one of the top custom firearm finishing businesses in the industry. From revolvers and 1911s to lever-actions, he...
Read Full Article
Keep Your Eye on...
My longtime pal Paul Huebl, whose harrowing story was detailed by American Handgunner’s Massad Ayoob back in the July/August 1990 installment of “The...
Read Full Article
Holiday Travel...
If you’re tired of Christmas music, we’ve curated a playlist of some of our favorite GUNS Magazine Podcast interview episodes to listen to on the road,...
Read Full Article