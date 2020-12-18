Owner of Tyler Gun Works, Bobby Tyler runs one of the top custom firearm finishing businesses in the industry. From Ruger revolvers and Colt 1911s to Henry lever-actions, Bobby explains the process of turning a factory firearm into a functional piece of art from start to finish.

Also an industry leader in color case hardening, he also details the color casing process — plus, shares what he won’t do to a gun and the only two leather holster makers he recommends.

