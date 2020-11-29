Top 5 Guns Myths...

In a time of rampant misinformation, the Gun Cranks take on five myths about guns, including cherished misconceptions and outright lies held by the media, politicians and shooters themselves.

Can a snubbie revolver blow a bad guy through a saloon window? Is shooting only for old white men? Brent, Tom and Roy answer these questions and more!

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (12/4)

Prev: #55 | BLM, Antifa & Cops

More: Quick Hit Archive