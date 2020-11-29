Enter To Win A Walther Arms PPK/S Stainless Pistol Prize Package!

Quick Hit:
Top 5 Guns Myths

GUNS Magazine Podcast #56
Nov 27, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
0

In a time of rampant misinformation, the Gun Cranks take on five myths about guns, including cherished misconceptions and outright lies held by the media, politicians and shooters themselves.

Can a snubbie revolver blow a bad guy through a saloon window? Is shooting only for old white men? Brent, Tom and Roy answer these questions and more!

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (12/4)
Prev: #55 | BLM, Antifa & Cops
More: Quick Hit Archive

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Top 5 Guns Myths...
Can a snubbie revolver blow a bad guy through a saloon window? Is shooting only for old white men? Brent, Tom and Roy answer these questions and more!
Read Full Article
Quartermaster...
GUNS Magazine editor and GunCranks host Brent Wheat becomes a huge fan of Meopta Optics Optika HD 10X42 binoculars.
Read Full Article
P320 Studio:...
After months of waiting, SIG SAUER P320 Custom Works FCUs have started shipping to dealers and SIG has launched the Custom Works P320 Studio, a virtual...
Read Full Article